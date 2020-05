May 4 (Reuters) - Integrum AB:

* CLINICAL REPORT SHOWS EFFECTIVE LONG TERM PERFORMANCE OF THE E-OPRA™ IMPLANT SYSTEM

* STUDY DEMONSTRATED SYSTEM IMPROVED PRECISION AND NATURAL CONTROL, AND IN ADDITION, WAS ABLE TO PROVIDE ARTIFICIAL SENSATIONS OF TOUCH