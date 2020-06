June 15 (Reuters) - Integumen PLC:

* INTEGUMEN PLC - CURRENT LEVEL OF PIPELINE ACTIVITY CONTINUES TO EXPAND

* INTEGUMEN - TOTAL 2019 REVENUE £1.017M INCLUDING PRE-ACQUISITION RINOCLOUD REVENUE, UP 342%

* INTEGUMEN PLC - FY OPERATING LOSS OF £2.371M (2018 RESTATED: £1.481M)