Feb 16 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* INTEL ANNOUNCES DAVID POTTRUCK TO RETIRE FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* INTEL CORP - ‍POTTRUCK WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR UNTIL EXPIRATION OF HIS CURRENT TERM AT 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING​

* INTEL CORP - ‍POTTRUCK WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO INTEL'S BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING​