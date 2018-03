BRIEF-Intel Announces Judgment For Remaining Mobileye Shares Acquisition

March 29 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* INTEL ANNOUNCES JUDGMENT OF THE ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY ACQUISITION PROCEEDING FOR REMAINING MOBILEYE SHARES

* INTEL - ENTERPRISE CHAMBER ORDERED ALL MINORITY MOBILEYE SHAREHOLDERS TO TRANSFER THEIR SHARES TO CYCLOPS IN EXCHANGE FOR PAYMENT OF $63.54/SHARE IN CASH

* INTEL - FROM MARCH 27 TO APRIL 25, MOBILEYE SHAREHOLDERS CAN ADHERE TO THE ENTERPRISE CHAMBER JUDGMENT BY TRANSFERRING THEIR MOBILEYE SHARES TO CYCLOPS HOLDINGS