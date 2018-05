May 10 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* INTEL ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR $1,966,590,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 3.734% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2047

* INTEL CORP - LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* INTEL CORP - EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018