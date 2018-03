March 19 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* INTEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW DIRECTOR AND EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019

* INTEL CORP - RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS