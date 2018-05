May 8 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* INTEL CAPITAL - INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MILLION IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS

* INTEL CAPITAL - WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MILLION

* INTEL CAPITAL - NBA, CO ANNOUNCE SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION COLLABORATION CALLED “NBA + INTEL CAPITAL EMERGING TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVE” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: