BRIEF-Intel Reports Quarterly GAAP Earnings Of $0.93/Share

April 26 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* QUARTERLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VERSUS $14.8 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE

* INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK

* QUARTERLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3 PERCENT

* QUARTERLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24 PERCENT

* SEES FY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.79, +/- 5 PERCENT

* QUARTERLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17 PERCENT

* SEES Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85, +/- 5 CENTS

* SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5 PERCENT

* SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BILLION, +/- $500 MILLION

* QUARTERLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4 PERCENT YOY

* SEES FY NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW $14.5 BILLION, +/- $500 MILLION

* IN AUTONOMOUS DRIVING, MOBILEYE CONTINUED MOMENTUM IN Q1 WITH AUTOMOTIVE CUSTOMERS AND RECENTLY WON A HIGH-VOLUME DESIGN FOR EYEQ*5

* IN QUARTER, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES

* INTEL SAYS “OUR PC BUSINESS CONTINUED TO EXECUTE WELL AND OUR DATACENTRIC BUSINESSES GREW 25 PERCENT” IN QUARTER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72, REVENUE VIEW $15.08 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.57, REVENUE VIEW $65.15 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.81, REVENUE VIEW $15.57 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/2I01IwQ Further company coverage: