April 26 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* INTEL CORP - INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

* INTEL CORP - KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA

* INTEL CORP - KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30