April 23 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* INTEL CORP, UNDER FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN EARNINGS RELEASE, SAYS PANDEMIC HAS SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ECONOMIC AND DEMAND UNCERTAINTY

* INTEL CORP, UNDER FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, SAYS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT NATURE AND EXTENT OF IMPACTS ON DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS FROM PANDEMIC

* INTEL CORP, UNDER FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, SAYS SPREAD OF COVID-19 HAS CAUSED CO TO MODIFY BUSINESS PRACTICES Source: bit.ly/3eLKByT Further company coverage: