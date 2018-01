BRIEF-Intel Says Root Cause Of Reboot Issue Identified

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* INTEL CORP SAYS ROOT CAUSE OF REBOOT ISSUE IDENTIFIED; UPDATED GUIDANCE FOR CUSTOMERS AND PARTNERS‍​

* SAYS IDENTIFIED ROOT CAUSE FOR BROADWELL & HASWELL PLATFORMS, MADE PROGRESS IN DEVELOPING SOLUTION TO ADDRESS IT - BLOG

* SAYS OVER THE WEEKEND, BEGAN ROLLING OUT EARLY VERSION OF UPDATED SOLUTION FOR REBOOT ISSUES FOR TESTING

* SAYS RECOMMEND THAT OEMS, CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS, OTHER USERS STOP DEPLOYMENT OF CURRENT VERSIONS‍​ OF SOLUTION FOR REBOOT ISSUES

* SAYS RECOMMEND THAT OEMS, CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS, OTHER USERS STOP DEPLOYMENT OF CURRENT VERSIONS‍​ OF SOLUTION FOR REBOOT ISSUES

* SAYS RECOMMEND STOPPING DEPLOYMENT OF CURRENT SOLUTIONS DUE TO RISK OF HIGHER THAN EXPECTED REBOOTS, OTHER UNPREDICTABLE SYSTEM BEHAVIOR