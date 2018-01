Jan 25 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* INTEL CORP SAYS “SECURITY IS A TOP PRIORITY. WE WILL RESTORE CONFIDENCE IN DATA SECURITY WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST URGENCY, TRANSPARENCY, AND TIMELY COMMUNICATION.”‍​

* INTEL CORP SAYS “ON TRACK TO EXCEED 3-YEAR-PLAN TARGETS IN YEAR TWO” - PRESENTATION SLIDE‍​

* INTEL CORP SAYS POST-2017 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 14%

* INTEL CORP SAYS EPS IMPACT IN 2018 OF ABOUT $0.28 DUE TO TAX REFORM