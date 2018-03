BRIEF-Intelgenx Announces Proposed Acquisition Of Laboval

March 19 (Reuters) - Intelgenx Technologies Corp:

* INTELGENX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF LABOVAL

* INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - DEAL FOR TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF UP TO CA$5 MILLION

* INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION AND RELATED FEES AND COSTS BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT EQUITY FINANCING

* INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - CO’S OBLIGATION TO CLOSE ACQUISITION IS CONDITIONAL UPON CO RAISING AT LEAST US$10 MILLION UNDER OFFERING

* INTELGENX - PROCEEDS RAISED IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED FOR DEAL WOULD BE USED TO FINANCE CO'S MONTELUKAST PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL, WORKING CAPITAL