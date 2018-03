March 20 (Reuters) - Intelgenx Technologies Corp:

* INTELGENX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES - AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE OF UP TO 15.9 MILLION UNITS AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF US$0.63/UNIT FOR PROCEEDS UP TO US$10 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: