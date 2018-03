March 12 (Reuters) - Intelgenx Technologies Corp:

* INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES - PROVIDES CLARIFICATION IN RESPONSE TO INVESTOR INQUIRIES ABOUT PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT FILED WITH U.S. SEC ON MARCH 7

* INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - SEEKING PERMISSION FOR BOARD TO ACT ON A REVERSE SPLIT AT SOME POINT IN FUTURE, IF DEEMED APPROPRIATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: