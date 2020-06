June 11 (Reuters) - Intelgenx Technologies Corp:

* INTELGENX PROVIDES UPDATE ON RIZAPORT® VERSAFILM® NDA RESUBMISSION PROCESS FOLLOWING TYPE A MEETING WITH THE FDA

* INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - OBTAINED CLARITY FROM FDA ON CMC INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR RESUBMISSION OF NDA FOR ACUTE MIGRAINES TREATMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: