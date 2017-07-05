FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-IntelGenx Technologies enters agency agreement with Desjardins Securities, others
#Market News
July 5, 2017 / 6:18 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-IntelGenx Technologies enters agency agreement with Desjardins Securities, others

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - IntelGenx Technologies Corp:

* Says on June 28, co entered agency agreement with Desjardins Securities, Laurentian Bank and Echelon Wealth - SEC filing

* Says debentures will bear interest at an annual rate of 8%, payable semi-annually on last day of June and Dec. each year, commencing on Dec. 31

* Says offering is expected to close on or about July 12

* Says agreement relating to offering of minimum CDN$5 million and maximum CDN$10 million of 8% convertible unsecured debentures due June 30, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2tRRJFR) Further company coverage:

