March 31 (Reuters) - Intellia Therapeutics Inc:

* FDA ACCEPTS INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CRISPR/CAS9-BASED SICKLE CELL DISEASE THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE DEVELOPED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC - PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL WILL BEGIN INVESTIGATING OTQ923 IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COMPLICATIONS OF SCD