Dec 6 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS AND NOVARTIS EXPAND CELL THERAPY COLLABORATION TO PURSUE CRISPR/CAS9-BASED GENOME EDITING IN ADDITIONAL STEM CELL POPULATION

* INTELLIA’S RIGHT TO USE PROPRIETARY LIPID NANOPARTICLE TECHNOLOGY EXTENDED TO ALL SETTINGS

* INTELLIA WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME $10 MILLION PAYMENT