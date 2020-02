BRIEF-Intellia Therapeutics Announces Q4 Loss Per Share $0.57

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Intellia Therapeutics Inc:

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.57

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC - QTRLY COLLABORATION REVENUE $10.9 MILLION VERSUS $7.9 MILLION

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC - ON TRACK TO SUBMIT IND APPLICATION FOR NTLA-2001 FOR TREATMENT OF TRANSTHYRETIN AMYLOIDOSIS IN MID-2020

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANS TO SUBMIT IND APPLICATION FOR NTLA-5001 FOR TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $284.5 MILLION AS OF DEC. 31, 2019