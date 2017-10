Sept 26 (Reuters) - Intellia Therapeutics Inc

* Intellia Therapeutics demonstrates sustained and durable genome editing with CRISPR/Cas9 in one-year animal study

* Intellia Therapeutics Inc - ‍investigational new drug-enabling activities on track for initiation in first half 2018​

* Intellia Therapeutics Inc says genome editing treatment was well tolerated with no adverse events during course of 12-month study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: