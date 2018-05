BRIEF-Intellia Therapeutics Inc Q1 Loss Per Share $0.51

May 1 (Reuters) - Intellia Therapeutics Inc:

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ANTICIPATES SUBMITTING ITS IN VIVO INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION BY END OF 2019

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.51

* $328 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* CONFIRMS PLANS TO INITIATE IND-ENABLING STUDIES IN MID-2018 FOR ITS LEAD INDICATION, TRANSTHYRETIN AMYLOIDOSIS

* INTELLIA PLANS TO SHARE PRECLINICAL DATA ON BOTH IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY AND AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE TARGETS IN 2018

* COLLABORATION REVENUE WAS $7.5 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018, COMPARED TO $6.2 MILLION DURING Q1 OF 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.58, REVENUE VIEW $6.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INTELLIA - EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WILL ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES AND CAPEX THROUGH MID-2020