* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC - ON TRACK TO SUBMIT AN IND OR IND-EQUIVALENT FOR NTLA-2001 FOR TREATMENT OF TRANSTHYRETIN AMYLOIDOSIS IN MID-2020

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX AT LEAST THROUGH END OF 2021

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC - QTRLY DHR LOSS $0.63