Oct 31 (Reuters) - Intellia Therapeutics Inc-

* Intellia Therapeutics announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $65 million

* Q3 revenue view $5.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍well-tolerated safety profile observed for CRISPR/CAS9