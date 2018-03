BRIEF-Intellia Therapeutics Reports Qtrly Net Loss Per Share $0.61

March 14 (Reuters) - Intellia Therapeutics Inc:

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* COLLABORATION REVENUE WAS $6.7 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED TO $5.6 MILLION FOR Q4 OF PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.42, REVENUE VIEW $8.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INTELLIA - EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017, OTHER FUNDING WILL FUND OPERATING EXPENSES AND CAPEX THROUGH MID-2020

* INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS - HAD ‍$341 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: