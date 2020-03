March 26 (Reuters) - Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC :

* FINAL RESULTS

* FY REVENUE FROM SIMULATION SALES GREW 11% TO £5.9M (2018: £5.3M)

* FY GROSS PROFIT UP 22% TO £3.5M (2018: £2.8M)

* IMPLEMENTED A NUMBER OF COST-SAVING MEASURES THAT WILL ENABLE GROUP'S EBITDA FOR FY2020 TO REMAIN IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS