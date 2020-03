BRIEF-Intelligent Ultrasound Says COVID-19 Impacting All Operational Regions

March 25 (Reuters) - Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC:

* INTELLIGENT ULTRASND - COVID-19 UPDATE; COVID-19 TRAINING MODULE LAUNCH

* INTELLIGENT ULTRASOUND GROUP PLC - ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF A COVID-19 TRAINING MODULE FOR OUR BODYWORKS ULTRASOUND SIMULATOR

* INTELLIGENT ULTRASOUND GROUP PLC -COVID-19 IMPACTING ALL REGIONS IN WHICH GROUP OPERATES.

* INTELLIGENT ULTRASOUND GROUP PLC - THERE IS ALSO CONSIDERABLE UNCERTAINTY OVER LIKELY DURATION OF DISRUPTION

* INTELLIGENT ULTRASOUND GROUP PLC - OUTLOOK FOR MEDIUM AND LONG TERM REMAINS UNCHANGED

* INTELLIGENT ULTRASOUND GROUP PLC - GROUP EXPECTED TO HAVE SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO CONTINUE ITS SIMULATION AND AI BUSINESS ACTIVITIES WELL INTO 2021,

* INTELLIGENT ULTRASOUND GROUP PLC - CURRENTLY EXPECT TO BE ABLE TO MEET ALL INTERNAL DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES,

* INTELLIGENT ULTRASOUND GROUP PLC - CURRENTLY EXPECT TO MEET OUR MAIN AI MILESTONES OF FIRST AI REVENUES IN H1 2021.