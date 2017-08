Aug 8 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc :

* Intellipharmaceutics announces resignation of chief financial officer

* Says ‍commenced a search to fill Della Penna's role​

* Says ‍announced resignation of Domenic Della Penna, chief financial officer, who is leaving company effective Sept 1

* Says ‍pending hiring of replacement for Penna, functions of CFO will be carried out by Amina Odidi​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: