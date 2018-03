March 19 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc:

* INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS ANNOUNCES US$ 1.8 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING‍​

* INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL-OFFERING OF 3 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT PURCHASE PRICE OF US$0.60 PER SHARE IN A REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING - SEC FILING‍​

* INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL- THE OFFERING IS IN ADDITION TO OFFERING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT US$3.5 MILLION WHICH WAS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED Source text - bit.ly/2G7EaYw Further company coverage: