Nov 30 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc :

* SAYS ‍LAUNCHED 5&40 MG STRENGTHS OF ITS GENERIC FOCALIN XR CAPSULES IN U.S​

* SAYS UNDER DEAL BETWEEN CO & PAR, CO RECEIVES QTRLY PROFIT-SHARE PAYMENTS ON PAR‘S U.S. SALES OF GENERIC FOCALIN XR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: