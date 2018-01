BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics Provides Operational Update

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc :

* INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS - COMMERCIALIZATION OPPORTUNITIES FOR CO‘S PRODUCT HAVE BEEN “CHALLENGING IN U.S. DUE TO EXTREMELY COMPETITIVE COST ENVIRONMENT”

* INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL INC - CONTINUES EFFORTS TO IDENTIFY OPPORTUNITIES OVERSEAS, INCLUDING IN CHINA

* INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS - RECENTLY HELD DISCUSSIONS IN CHINA TOWARD ESTABLISHING A PARTNERSHIP, HAS NOT ENTERED INTO ANY SUCH ARRANGEMENTS YET

* INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS - EVALUATING PARTNERS FOR PHASE III STUDIES OF REGABATIN XR, EXPECT TO BEGIN STUDIES IN H2 2018

* INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS - CONTINUES TO WORK WITH MALLINCKRODT AND PAR TO GAIN TRACTION IN U.S. FOR GENERIC SEROQUEL XR AND GENERIC FOCALIN XR

* INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS - ANTICIPATE THAT NDA FOR OXYCODONE ER ABUSE-DETERRENT PROGRAM WILL BE RESUBMITTED TO FDA IN LATE SUMMER 2018