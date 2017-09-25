FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics receives complete response letter from FDA for Rexista NDA
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics receives complete response letter from FDA for Rexista NDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc :

* Intellipharmaceutics receives complete response letter from the FDA for rexista™ NDA

* Intellipharmaceutics receives complete response letter from the fda for rexista™ NDA

* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - ‍Intellipharmaceutics has been given one year to respond to CRL, and can request additional time if necessary

* Intellipharmaceutics international inc - ‍fda has also requested that Intellipharmaceutics submit an alternate proposed proprietary name for oxycodone ER​

* Intellipharmaceutics -do not expect additional category 2, 3 studies FDA requested will impact anticipated commercialization timeline for oxycodone ER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.