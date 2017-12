BRIEF-Intelsat Proposes Amendmening Unit's Credit Agreement And Confirms 2017 Guidance

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Intelsat Sa:

* INTELSAT S.A. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF INTELSAT JACKSON HOLDINGS S.A.‘S SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND CONFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE

* INTELSAT - CO‘S UNIT SEEKING TO AMEND ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF AT LEAST PORTION OF EXISTING TRANCHE B-2 OF TERM LOAN

* - MANAGEMENT TEAM ARE CONFIRMING INTELSAT‘S GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED ON OCTOBER 26, 2017

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.98, REVENUE VIEW $2.15 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S