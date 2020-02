Feb 6 (Reuters) - Intelsat SA:

* INTELSAT RESPONDS TO REMARKS OF FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI IN C-BAND PROCEEDING

* INTELSAT - FCC CHAIRMAN’S COMMENTARY PREVIEWED ELEMENTS OF DRAFT ORDER IN C-BAND PROCEEDING IN WHICH INTELSAT HAS BEEN ACTIVE PARTICIPANT SINCE 2017

* INTELSAT SA - WILL REVIEW & ANALYZE DRAFT ORDER TO DETERMINE ITS POTENTIAL IMPACT ON CO’S BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: