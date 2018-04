April 4 (Reuters) - Inter Parfums Inc:

* INTER PARFUMS, INC. AND GRAFF DIAMONDS SIGN AN EXCLUSIVE FRAGRANCE LICENSE AGREEMENT

* INTER PARFUMS INC - EIGHT-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS THREE 3-YEAR AUTOMATIC RENEWAL OPTIONS, POTENTIALLY EXTENDING LICENSE UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2035