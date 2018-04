April 25 (Reuters) - Inter Parfums Inc:

* INTER PARFUMS, INC. REPORTS 20.1% INCREASE IN 2018 FIRST QUARTER SALES

* SEES Q1 SALES $665 MILLION

* Q1 SALES $171.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $146.8 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NET SALES TO APPROXIMATE $665 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS INC TO COME IN AT $1.59