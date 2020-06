June 9 (Reuters) - Inter Pharma PCL:

* APPROVED TO PURCHASE ORDINARY SHARES OF MODERN PHARMA CO FROM EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* TOTAL VALUE OF PAYMENT FOR SHARES INCLUDING LIABILITIES FROM PURCHASED OF LAND, BUILDING AND PROPERTIES OF MODERN COIS 295 MILLION BAHT

* APPROVE TO PRESENT TO SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE ISSUANCE OF DEBENTURES NOT EXCEEDING 300 MILLION BAHT