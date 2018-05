May 7 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd:

* INTER PIPELINE ANNOUNCES STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW C$0.63 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL PIPELINE THROUGHPUT VOLUMES AVERAGED 1,488,400 BARRELS PER DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: