FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for June
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2017 / 4:45 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for June

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc :

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for June 2017, includes REG.-NMS execution statistics

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - 683 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTS) in June , 6% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Ending client equity of $104.8 billion for June , 42% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - 428 thousand client accounts in June , 20% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month

* Interactive Brokers Group - Ending client margin loan balances of $22.7 billion for June 2017, 51% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc- June ending client credit balances of $45.6 billion, 18% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.