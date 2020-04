BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.60

April 21 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.64 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 REVENUE $532 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $563.4 MILLION

* INTERACTIVE BROKERS - EFFECT OF COVID-19 WAS HIGHER COMMISSION REVENUE DUE TO INCREASED TRADING ACTIVITY, HIGHER RATE OF CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS OPENED IN QUARTER

* EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC WAS SOMEWHAT HIGHER THAN TYPICAL CUSTOMER BAD DEBT EXPENSE IN QUARTER

* INTERACTIVE BROKERS - PROVIDED INFORMATION TO FINRA, SEC, CFTC CONCERNING HISTORICAL ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING, BANK SECRECY ACT PRACTICES AND PROCEDURES

* AGENCIES HAVE INDICATED THAT THEY BELIEVE THAT HISTORICAL PRACTICES AND PROCEDURES WERE INADEQUATE.

* IN DISCUSSIONS WITH AGENCIES TO SETTLE MATTERS ARISING FROM THEIR REVIEWS

* INTERACTIVE BROKERS - WHILE NO AGREEMENTS HAVE BEEN FINALIZED, CO BELIEVES THAT SETTLEMENTS WILL ENTAIL MONETARY PAYMENTS

* HAS ESTABLISHED A RESERVE THAT IT DEEMS ADEQUATE FOR SUCH SETTLEMENTS.

* ALSO COOPERATING WITH A DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE INQUIRY

* DO NOT DOJ INQUIRY IS LIKELY TO HAVE A MATERIALLY ADVERSE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)