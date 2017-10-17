BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc

* Interactive Brokers Group announces 3Q 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 revenue $426 million versus I/B/E/S view $385.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Interactive brokers group inc - ‍qtrly total darts increased 14% from year-ago quarter to 695 thousand​

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - qtrly ‍net interest income $183 million versus $136 million​

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - ‍ qtrly customer accounts increased 24% from year-ago quarter to 457 thousand​

* Interactive Brokers Group - results for quarter include a $32 million gain on co’s currency diversification strategy, versus a $13 million gain in same period in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: