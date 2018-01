Jan 16 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc:

* INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP ANNOUNCES 4Q2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q4 REVENUE $515 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.02 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $389.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.38 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER INCLUDE $6 MILLION GAIN ON CURRENCY DIVERSIFICATION STRATEGY, VERSUS $152 MILLION LOSS IN 2016

* - QTRLY TOTAL DARTS INCREASED 14% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER TO 730 THOUSAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: