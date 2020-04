BRIEF-InterCard Informationssysteme FY EBT Up At EUR 675 Thousand

April 3 (Reuters) - INTERCARD AG INFORMATIONSSYSTEME :

* FY EBITDA UP AT EUR 1,814 THOUSAND VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 987 THOUSAND IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS AND EBIT AT EUR 794 THOUSAND VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 342 THOUSAND

* FY REVENUES EUR 19.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBT ROSE TO EUR 675 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 255 THOUSAND)

* STARTED THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR WITH A HIGH ORDER BACKLOG AND HIGH FREE FUNDS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT FREE CREDIT LINES

* AGAINST THE BACKGROUND OF THE CURRENT CORONA SITUATION BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPAIRED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)