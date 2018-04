April 4 (Reuters) - Intercede Group PLC:

* A LARGE US FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ORDER TOTALING $4.0M WAS RECEIVED ON 28 MARCH 2018

* ORDER INCLUDES SOFTWARE LICENSES AND ANNUAL SUPPORT & MAINTENANCE; $2.05M OF WHICH WILL BE RECOGNISED IN FY ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

* REVENUES FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN EXCESS OF £9.0M