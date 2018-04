April 11 (Reuters) - Intercede Group PLC:

* APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE

* SAYS KLAAS VAN DER LEEST HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

