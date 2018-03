March 29 (Reuters) - Intercede Group Plc:

* SAYS RICHARD PARRIS, INTERCEDE’S FOUNDER, IS CEASING HIS ROLES AS CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF COMPANY

* SAYS PARRIS WILL BECOME A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* SAYS CHUCK POL APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* SAYS BOARD IS CURRENTLY UNDERTAKING A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)