BRIEF-Intercept Pharma Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

May 11 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS, AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE $72.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $69.7 MILLION

* IN Q1 OF 2020 WE REPORTED A NET LOSS OF $93.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $90.3 MILLION IN Q1 2019

* ARE NOT PROVIDING FULL YEAR 2020 NET SALES GUIDANCE

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES FOR 2020 TO BE IN RANGE OF $560 MILLION TO $600 MILLION