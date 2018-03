March 26 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INTERCEPT PHARMA - U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY

* INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 - SEC FILING