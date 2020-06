BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals Executive Says Strongly Believe The FDA's Decision Was Premature

June 29 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EXECUTIVE SAYS WE STRONGLY BELIEVE THE FDA’S DECISION WAS PREMATURE

* EXECUTIVE SAYS WE VERY MUCH DISAGREE ABOUT THE CRL BASED ON THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THE TREATMENT

* EXECUTIVE SAYS THERE IS NO ADDITIONAL PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS AT THIS POINT

* EXECUTIVE SAYS DOES NOT HAVE CLARITY ABOUT WHAT KIND OF EFFICACY DATA FDA IS LOOKING FOR

* EXECUTIVE SAYS FDA DIDN’T EVER SAY THE DRUG WAS UNAPPROVABLE

* EXECUTIVE SAYS FDA IS NOT REQUESTING ANY ADDITIONAL STUDY