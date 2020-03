BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory And Business Update

March 26 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES REGULATORY AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS- AMID COVID-19 FDA NOTIFIED IT HAS RESCHEDULED PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADCOM RELATED NDA FOR OBETICHOLIC ACID IN LIVER FIBROSIS

* INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT TARGET ACTION DATE FOR NDA REMAINS JUNE 26, 2020

* INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RECONFIRMING OUR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2020